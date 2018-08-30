Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea vs Bournemouth injury update & predicted starting line-ups

30 August, 2018 Bournemouth, Chelsea, English Premier League


Chelsea will be out for revenge when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake helped the Cherries secure a 3-0 success when the two sides last met at Stamford Bridge back in January.

The Blues look much-improved under new boss Maurizio Sarri, winning their opening three games this season.

Sarri will be without Cesc Fabregas for the game, meaning the Italian has a midfield conundrum to solve.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho seem sure to retain their places, leaving Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek battling for the other spot.

Junior Stanislas, Marc Pugh and Lys Mousset all miss out for the visitors.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Koavcic, Pedro, Morata, Hazard.

Bournemouth: Begovic, A. Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, Brooks, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, Wilson, King.

Odds: Chelsea 3/10, Bournemouth 8/1, Draw 9/2.

