Blog Competitions Europa League Chelsea boss drops star forward duo to the bench against Malmo

Chelsea boss drops star forward duo to the bench against Malmo

14 February, 2019 Chelsea, Europa League


Chelsea visit Malmo on Thursday hoping that the Europa League provides a return to winning ways.

The Blues were humiliated 6-0 at Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and will be eager to put that result firmly behind them.

With Chelsea also still chasing success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, they still have plenty to play for this season.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were untroubled during the group stage, picking up 16 points from their six games.

Malmo booked their place in the last 32 with a victory at Besiktas and it would be dangerous to underestimate them.

Chelsea haven’t scored in their last four matches, but should have enough quality to progress to the next stage.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Jermaine Jenas lavishes praise on Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen
Arsene Wenger believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is capable of being Manchester United's permanent manager if he can survive disappointments

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).