Chelsea boss drops star forward duo to the bench against Malmo

Chelsea visit Malmo on Thursday hoping that the Europa League provides a return to winning ways.
The Blues were humiliated 6-0 at Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and will be eager to put that result firmly behind them.
With Chelsea also still chasing success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, they still have plenty to play for this season.
Maurizio Sarri’s side were untroubled during the group stage, picking up 16 points from their six games.
Malmo booked their place in the last 32 with a victory at Besiktas and it would be dangerous to underestimate them.
Chelsea haven’t scored in their last four matches, but should have enough quality to progress to the next stage.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Så här ställer vi upp i sextondelsfinalen!#UEL | #MFFCFC pic.twitter.com/MWvokDH8fP
— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) February 14, 2019
Here is your Chelsea team to face Malmo! 💪#MALCHE pic.twitter.com/Mve4MhVHR4
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2019