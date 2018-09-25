Chelsea blow with Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to miss League Cup clash against Liverpool

Chelsea visit Anfield on Wednesday to face Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup, and with Saturday’s league game between the two at Stamford Bridge of more importance and priority, both sides are expected to ring the changes to their lineups.
The Blues have been dealt a huge blow, with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to miss the Carabao Cup clash, according to The Telegraph.
The England international is currently down the pecking order in Maurizio Sarri’s plans, and was hoping to use the cup games to convince the new boss, with the midweek clash seen as a huge opportunity to impress.
However, Loftus-Cheek’s has been ruled out of the Liverpool showdown having missed weekend’s clash with West Ham United, and his absence sure hands Jurgen Klopp’s side a massive boost.
The Anfield outfit will most likely also field a weaker side, and having the English midfielder out of action is a huge relief given his quality and hunger. The youngster impressed on loan last season at Crystal Palace, earning a place in Three Lions’ World Cup squad as a result.
Liverpool have won every of their seven games played across all competitions this season, and will hope to maintain the impressive run in front of their ever-supportive home fans on Wednesday night.
With Loftus-Cheek ruled out for Chelsea, that’s one less player to worry about for Klopp and his men, but a fierce clash remains anticipated regardless of who misses out or not given the depth in quality of both sides.