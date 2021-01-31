Billy Gilmour tipped to seal loan move before end of transfer window

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to agree a loan move before the January transfer window closes.

The 19-year-old was left out of the Blues’ squad for their home game against Burnley on Sunday, sparking talk that he could be on his way out of the club.





According to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Gilmour was already considering a loan when Frank Lampard was still in charge.

SL View

Although Gilmour is highly rated at Chelsea, he is unlikely to see much game time given how much competition there is for places at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa and West Ham United have been touted as possible destinations, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion are also believed to be interested in securing his services.

Villa and Wolves are well-stocked in midfield, while West Ham have already brought in Jesse Lingard on a temporary deal.

West Brom may be Gilmour’s best chance of securing first-team football, particularly if Ainsley Maitland-Niles decides to snub the Baggies for Leicester City.

Manager Sam Allardyce desperately needs reinforcements as he strives to save West Brom from relegation and Gilmour would add some much-needed quality to their midfield.