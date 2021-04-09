Chelsea set to cut their losses on Bakayoko this summer

Chelsea could be ready to offload midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently this summer.

The France international joined the Blues from Monaco for around £40 million in 2017, but the move has not worked out as planned.

Bakayoko struggled to make his mark in his first year at Stamford Bridge and has spent the last three seasons out on loan.

He has largely failed to sparkle during temporary moves to AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli, and is now expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

According to FootMercato, the 26-year-old could be on his way back to France this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon interested in securing his services.

SL View

Bakayoko was viewed as a shrewd signing after helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17.

However, he was unable to adjust to life in the Premier League, and Chelsea quickly gave up on him.

Bakayoko has had brief spells where he has impressed while out on loan, but he has not done enough to convince any of the clubs to make his move permanent.

A permanent move away from Stamford Bridge seems inevitable, with Bakayoko’s five-year deal with the Blues set to expire next summer.

Chelsea were rumoured to be holding out for £15m for the midfielder but may have to lower their expectations given the current economic climate.

Bakoyoko still has time to rediscover his form, and heading back to France would probably be in his best interests.

