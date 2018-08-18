Chelsea vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea go head-to-head with Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to make it two wins out of two this season.
The Blues triumphed 3-0 at Huddersfield Town last weekend, while Arsenal lost 2-0 at home to reigning champions Manchester City.
Chelsea haven’t beaten the Gunners in their last six meetings in all competitions, drawing three and losing three.
The two sides drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge in the corresponding fixture last September, before fighting out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in January.
Chelsea were impressive at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend and they are fancied to pick up another win on Saturday.
The home side are priced at 5/6 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 3/1 and the draw available at 14/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's your Chelsea team to take on Arsenal! 💪 #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/wvXW4bBv6J
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2018
One hour until kick-off ✅
Time for us to reveal our @premierleague team news… #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/tcUkgmsXc8
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 18, 2018
