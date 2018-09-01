Chelsea agreed deadline day deals for six players to leave on loan

On deadline day, Chelsea confirmed deals for six players to leave on loan – Charly Musonda (Vitesse), Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa), Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday), Kylian Hazard (Cercle Bruges), Fankaty Dabo (Sparta Rotterdam) and Bradley Collins (Burton Albion).
The six players who left Stamford Bridge stood little chance of first-team football under Maurizio Sarri and have opted for temporary moves away to pick up valuable minutes as they continue their respective development. Chelsea have been criticised for loaning out a lot of players each season and seldom developing them in their academy, and they’ve repeated history in 2018/19.
Musonda joined from Anderlecht in 2012 and has been loaned out to Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse. The 21-year-old has made only seven senior appearances for Chelsea and is yet to realise his potential. Tammy Abraham has had successful loans where he’s impressed, but the Blues haven’t fancied adding him to the ranks.
The 20-year-old scored 23 Championship goals for Bristol City in 2016/17 and has represented the England national team on two occasions, but still he’s overlooked by Chelsea. The likes of Hazard, Hector, Dabo and Collins aren’t in the same boat, but the Londoners’ loan policy still needs correcting as good players can get unfairly ignored.
