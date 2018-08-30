Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea agree deal for Ugbo to join Scunthorpe on loan

Chelsea agree deal for Ugbo to join Scunthorpe on loan

30 August, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, League One, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea have confirmed striker Ike Ugbo has joined Scunthorpe United on loan until the end of December. The Blues say Ugbo will return to the Blues in time for the New Year, with his loan contract with United ending on December 31, 2018. The 19-year-old will hope to impress and put himself in contention of featuring for the first-team upon his return in the coming months, although he does have stiff competition from Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Ugbo has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the Chelsea first-team. He’s turned out 32 times for the u23s, scoring an impressive 15 goals, and will now look to prove his worth at a competitive level. Scunthorpe are currently 18th in League One with five points from as many games this season. They’ve scored just five goals and conceded 12, so Ugbo might be feeding off scraps.

The young centre-forward, who has represented England at u20 level, has embarked upon two loan moves previously. He spent the first-half of the 2017/18 season with Barnsley (18 games, two goals) before seeing out the remainder of the campaign with MK Dons (17 games, two goals).

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Tottenham agree deal for Edwards to join Excelsior on loan
Leeds United sign young Chelsea striker Brown on loan

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.