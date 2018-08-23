Chelsea agree deal for Kalas to join Bristol City on loan

Chelsea confirm long-serving centre-back Tomas Kalas has joined Championship side Bristol City on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time in recent years and has sought yet another loan move away in order to get more opportunities in the first-team.
Kalas joined Chelsea from Sigma Olomouc in 2010 and has gone on to make just four appearances in all competitions for the senior squad. He’s made 13 for the reserve team, having spent more time on loan than at the club.
The Czech Republic international, who has scored two goals in 14 games for his country, has played for Vitesse Arnhem (76 appearances), FC Koln (two appearances for their reserve side), Middlesbrough (47 appearances) and Fulham (76 appearances) in a temporary capacity prior to his switch to Bristol City.
With David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christiansen and Ethan Ampadu ahead of him in the pecking order, chances in the senior squad are going to be hard to come by. He’s impressed while out on loan and could use this latest opportunity to put himself in the shop window.
Bristol City recently picked up their first win of the season at the fourth attempt. They’re currently 13th in the Championship with five points from a possible 15.
