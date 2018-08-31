Chelsea agree deal for Hector to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Chelsea have confirmed Michael Hector has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season. The central defender has been at the club for three years and has embarked upon a series of loan moves away from Stamford Bridge as a result of a lack of first-team football.
Hector will be hoping for regular minutes with The Owls to put himself in the shop window for a suitor, as his contract still has two years to run and an enticing permanent deal has yet to come his way. He joined Chelsea from Reading in 2015 and has yet to turn out for the Blues at senior level.
The Jamaican international has instead been loaned out to Reading (30 Championship appearances in 2015/16), Eintracht Frankfurt (22 Bundesliga appearances in 2016/17), Hull City (36 Championship appearances in 2017/18) and now Wednesday.
With stiff competition in the Chelsea first-team for a starting place – David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christiansen, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta – Hector stands little chance of ever featuring for Maurizio Sarri’s side. He’s at least been given minutes while out on loan with other clubs, but a permanent exit from Chelsea should be coming sooner rather than later.
Stats from Transfermarkt.