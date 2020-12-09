Chelsea 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Chelsea’s home, away and alternate kits for the 2020/21 season have been inspired by the modern and unique fashion of London along with a few throwbacks to the past kits.

Chelsea 2020 Home Kit

The Chelsea 2020/21 home shirt has been inspired by classic English tailoring and Nike claim that it is a tribute to the skilled tailors who have created their unique stylish identity over the years with their craft.





The home shirt features two shades of blue and the message ‘Pride of London’ has been printed on the lateral navy stripes of the shirt. The collar and sleeve cuffs follow the navy colour tone as well and there is a chevron pattern covering the front, sleeves and the back of the shirt.

The Blues have a new sponsor in Three this season and sponsor logo is done in white. The home kit is completed with blue shorts and white socks.

Chelsea 2020 Away Kit

Chelsea have introduced a bright and pale blue colour in their unique away shirt this season.

The shirt has a cobalt tint and the logos are designed in blackened blue colour.

The away shirt features a V-neck as compared to crew neck on the home shirt. In terms of sleeve/stripes/text design, it is pretty much the same as the home shirt.

The shorts are light blue with navy stripes on either side and the socks are dark blue.

The Chelsea away shirt this season is thought to be a throwback to the kit from the 2005/06 season when the Blues won their second Premier League title under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea 2020 Third Kit

The Chelsea third kit features a pinkish base colour with dark saturated blue stripes.

The stripes fade away towards the bottom of the shirt and there are gradient patterns on the shoulders of the shirt as well.

The third kit is completed with red shorts and blue socks.

How do you feel about this season’s Chelsea kits? Let us know on Twitter.

And remember to check out the rest of our 2020 Premier League kits.