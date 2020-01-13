Che Adams keen on Leeds United move

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Che Adams this month.
According to The Athletic‘s Phil Hay, the Southampton player is keen on a move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side and the club are prepared to let him leave now. However, Hasenhuttl will need some convincing.
As per the report, Leeds will have to pay a loan fee of £1m and they will have an obligation to buy the player at the end of this season.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites sign Adams in the coming days. They could certainly do with some attacking depth right now.
Nketiah returned to Arsenal earlier this month and Leeds are left with Bamford as their only recognised striker.
With Danny Ings taking the centre stage at Southampton, Adams might need to leave the club in order to continue his development. A move to Leeds would be ideal for him as well.
Bielsa could groom the 23-year-old into a quality forward.
For £1m, he could prove to be a good addition in the short term. It will be interesting to see what happens about the obligation to buy.
If the price is reasonable, Leeds should do everything in their power to sign him.
They are fighting to win the Championship this year and they will need strength in depth. Bielsa cannot afford to take any risks right now.
Last year, the lack of attacking options cost them dearly in their pursuit of promotion.