Charlie Nicholas urges Rangers to sell Alfredo Morelos

Popular pundit Charlie Nicholas believes that the only way Rangers can stop Celtic from winning the title next season is by selling Alfredo Morelos.
Celtic are firm favourites to win the title this year and they could make it ten in a row next season.
Nicholas claims that Steven Gerrard will have to strengthen his squad considerably at the end of this season and Morelos’ sale would help in that regard.
He said (cited by Daily Record): “This season’s title race is over – and Celtic will go on to secure the Holy Grail of 10-in-a-row unless Rangers sell Alfredo Morelos. If Rangers are serious about stopping their rivals next season, then their summer transfer dealings will be key. Steven Gerrard is not going anywhere. He will still be in the Ibrox dugout next season and will be ready to take up the fight again. But he has a big job on his hands and the Light Blues must cash in on Morelos and use the money to strengthen their team. It will be difficult for the club to find a better all-round striker than Morelos unless they are prepared to cough up £10m or £12m but they can get someone who will score just as many goals, but without the disciplinary baggage.”
The Colombian was linked with a move away from Rangers earlier this season as well and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
He is the best player at Rangers when on form and the Ibrox outfit have been heavily reliant on him for goals for a while now.
His departure will certainly weaken Rangers’ attack a lot but Nicholas has made a valid point.
If Rangers invest the proceeds from Morelos’ sale properly, they could have a stronger squad collectively.
The striker’s departure could easily fund the arrival of a top-class centre back and a top-class central midfielder.
Also, it could help Rangers complete a permanent deal for Ianis Hagi in the summer. The Romanian has been outstanding on loan so far and he is destined to develop into a star.