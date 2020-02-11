Charlie Nicholas urges Celtic to hand £30 million-rated Odsonne Edouard new deal

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has 20 goals to his name in 22 Scottish Premiership games this term, and has been brilliant for Neil Lennon’s side as they look to secure a ninth consecutive league title.
The 22-year-old continues to attract the bigwigs across Europe and was linked with a couple of Premier League sides in January.
Leicester City are said to be preparing a £30 million summer bid for Edouard, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has urged Celtic to hand the Frenchman a new deal that will make him their highest earner.
The former Hoops star also believes the striker is worth at least £30 million and is capable of playing for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.
“Odsonne Edouard is good enough to go and play at a Chelsea or a Manchester United. I say that with some confidence. I think he could go into both their squads and make a real impact. That is how much ability he has. It is up to him how far he wants to go in his career. The sky’s the limit,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column (via The Scottish Sun).
“If I was Celtic I would be looking to add to that feel-good factor by giving him a new contract. Reward him for what he is doing. You don’t even have to extend the length of his contract but put him up there as the top earner. They haven’t got nine-in-a-row wrapped up yet, although they are in a good position. Topping Edouard up would fire him up and put Celtic in an even better position.
“They are paying near to £40,000 a week to Southampton for Fraser Forster, I’m led to believe, and there is no commitment to do a transfer at the end of it. Edouard is your player. Offering him a new deal would make him feel even more valued and special. We all know that he’ll eventually go, but Celtic need to keep him as long as they can because they will find it very hard to replace him. When Edouard does leave it will be for another huge fee. It will be for big money, I’d say around £30million rather than the £40m or £50m that has been mentioned previously.”
Since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Edouard has scored 58 goals in 118 games for Celtic and is currently in the form of his life after surpassing his return of 23 goals in 52 games last term in just 37 appearances this season.