Charlie Nicholas tips Celtic to sign two or three players

Popular pundit Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Celtic could look to bring in some new players during the January transfer window.
He believes that the Scottish giants need another top-quality striker. Celtic are reliant on Edouard for goals right now and they need to add some depth to that position.
He said (quotes via Daily Record): “Celtic will be looking to bring two or three players in. They probably need a striker who will have to settle for being a back-up to 24-goal Odsonne Edouard. If there is a bit of stardust or somebody who can make a statement, then they should pull out all the stops, but there is no point in filling out the squad.”
Celtic crashed to a defeat against Rangers on Sunday and they are only 2 points clear at the top of the table. Neil Lennon’s side will have to improve during the second half of the season if they want to retain their domestic crown.
Adding a couple of quality players in January would be ideal for them.
Celtic should look to add a midfielder and a striker to their side. It will be interesting to see who they sign in the coming days.
The Hoops have been linked with Andraz Sporar and Fabricio Bruno.
Celtic will be aware of Rangers’ progress under Gerrard this season and they cannot afford to take the Gers lightly.
If they want to win the title, they will have to do their best for the remainder of the season. The current set of players are very impressive but Lennon needs to rotate his first eleven to keep them fresh for the other competitions as well.
Therefore, a couple of intelligent signings are needed in January.