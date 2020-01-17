Charlie Nicholas says Tottenham Hotspur are talking about Southampton striker Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur will be without striker Harry Kane till at least April, and boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a replacement before the January transfer window shuts.
Spurs have been linked with a couple of names already, and they need to land a quality finisher if they are to finish in top-four and play Champions League football next season.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas claims Tottenham have got eyes on Southampton striker Danny Ings, though, and are talking about him currently.
The 27-year-old has bagged 14 Premier League goals this term in 22 games, and he will definitely do a good job leading the line for Spurs.
“Danny Ings is in the form of his life at the moment. Tottenham are talking about him currently, but he is in the happiest period of his life,” the former Arsenal star told Sky Sports.
“He is guaranteed to play every weekend and is scoring, why would he be interested in moving? He has only been at Southampton for a short period and he is doing the business.
“If he is wanted, Southampton just needs to show him some respect and he will stay. He has been there and done the whole sitting on the bench thing.”
Spurs need to get a striker, but it is hard to see Southampton letting Ings leave this winter.
The Saints are looking to retain their top-flight status at the end of the season after a poor first half of the campaign, and their star striker’s goals will definitely go a long way.
A huge bid could be too tempting for them to turn down, though, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to break the bank to land a replacement striker.
Ings knows he is going to struggle for regular playing minutes after Kane returns to full fitness should he move to North London, and it doesn’t look like something he will be contemplating.