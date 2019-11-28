Charlie Nicholas says Rangers keep surprising him in the Europa League

Rangers travel to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord in the fifth group game of their Europa League campaign this evening, and Steven Gerrard’s men will look to get a result in order to get closer to securing a berth in the knockout stages.
The Scottish Premiership giants have picked up seven points from four games, and currently sit joint top of Group G alongside Young Boys with two games remaining, while Porto and Feyenoord are three points behind.
Rangers will fancy their chances against the Eredivisie side having run out 1-0 winners when both teams met at Ibrox in September, but they will be facing a Feyenoord managed by Dick Advocaat after Jaap Stam left last month.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is backing the Light Blues to advance to the last-32 because they keep getting the results and surprising him despite being in a tough group.
“It is a massive fixture. Everyone believes Feyenoord are in huge trouble and experiencing a crisis. It doesn’t mean it is bad – Jaap Stam has left and Dick Advocaat has come in, who will rack up and inject some aggression,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.
“It is a very tight group that Rangers find themselves in, but they keep getting results and surprising me. They are hard to work out and I have expected naivety with some of the players.
“Steven Gerrard went to Porto and should have won, but he went with an experienced side, and I think he will do that again here. I think they will qualify but only after the last game in the group.”
Rangers host Young Boys in the last group game in a fortnight and the result of the clash will have a huge say on where they finish in the group.