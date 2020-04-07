Charlie Nicholas says Newcastle target Odsonne Edouard will leave Celtic

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has suggested that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will definitely leave the club in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Bhoys this season and has been linked with a host of Premier League and European clubs.
The Frenchman has scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops this season, and needless to say, he will be in high demand when the transfer window re-opens.
While there are suggestions that Edouard could stay put and help Celtic win their 10th consecutive league title, the truth is the Bhoys look set to face a battle to keep hold of him.
Celtic lost Moussa Dembele to Lyon in the summer of 2018, and Nicholas has suggested that Edouard could follow the same route.
“Before, he might go missing for 20 or 25 minutes, but now when that happens, he gets agitated and tries even harder,” Nicholas said to Sky Sports.
“As a result, he’s become Celtic’s key player and best by a distance. He will leave Celtic.
“Some people are suggesting he’ll stay on next season as Celtic go in search of 10 titles in a row. People up north get so bogged down by it, but Edouard is now reaching a side of his career at 22 where, like Dembele, he will be looking at who are interested in signing him.”
While Edouard’s departure would come as a huge blow for Neil Lennon’s side, Celtic should be looking to get the best deal out of him if they fail to convince the striker to stay put.
Newcastle United fans will like what Nicholas said about Edouard. Last month, the Chronicle reported that the Magpies are interested in signing the striker.
The Magpies should be looking to sign a top striker in the summer. Big-money signings Joelinton and Miguel Almiron have failed to find the back of the net regularly while Andy Carroll has once struggled with his fitness. Edouard would be a top signing for them and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a move for him this summer.