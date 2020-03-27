Charlie Nicholas says Manchester City could be an option for Liverpool target Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has suggested that Manchester City could be an option for Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang has just a year left on his current contract at the North London club, and he has been targeted by a host of clubs including, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United.
The 30-year-old is reportedly happy at Arsenal but he is yet to commit his future at the London club. With Champions League football missing at the Emirates, probably the Gabon striker is not convinced about extending his stay beyond the end of his contract.
According to reports from 90 minutes, Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp, could be looking to bolster their forward department this summer with Divock Origi failing to make an impact this season.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has netted 17 league goals for Arsenal this term after winning the Golden Boot last season, but Nicholas has suggested that Aubameyang would not get into Liverpool’s team.
“I don’t see Liverpool or Man City signing him,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
“Would he get into Liverpool’s side? No. Manchester City could be an option if they were looking to replace Sergio Aguero.”
Manchester City striker Aguero has a contract till 2021, and Pep Guardiola could be thinking of replacing the 31-year-old Argentine. Aubameyang could be a good replacement for Aguero but Guardiola probably will be looking to sign a young striker to replace Manchester City’s record goal-scorer.