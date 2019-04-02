Charlie Nicholas says Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is better than Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the Old Firm derby clash while Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored as the Ibrox club lost 2-1 on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.
Popular football pundit Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Edouard has proved himself as a better player than the Gers striker after contrasting performances from both of the them in the Old Firm derby clash.
As a result of the win, Celtic have moved 13 points clear at the top of the table, and are well on course to securing an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title.
The French striker was superb during the game for the Bhoys. He scored a fantastic goal to open the scoring and turned into a provider for Forrest to clinch the tie in the final ten minutes.
The Colombian striker, on the other hand, failed to keep his composure and was sent off for the fifth time this season. He is the top scorer for Rangers, and at times has looked unplayable, but his lack of discipline has cost the team time and again this season.
Celtic legend Nicholas says that there is no doubt who is the better striker of the two, while adding that the time has come for Rangers to offload Morelos in the summer transfer window.
“Rangers now have to cut their losses on Alfredo Morelos,” Nicholas said to the Daily Star. “Sums as large as £20m were mentioned, but I’d take £9m or £10m if they were to be offered that in the summer.
“Celtic paid £9m for Odsonne Edouard and he has shown he is a better player than Morelos.”
Leicester City have reportedly shown interest in signing Morelos, but doubts remain whether any potential club would be willing to pay £20m for him especially after his latest performance.