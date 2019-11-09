Charlie Nicholas reckons Everton boss Marco Silva could be sacked if Everton lose to Southampton

Everton travel to Southampton this afternoon in search of their fourth Premier League victory of the season, and the relegation six-pointer could have a huge say on the Toffees’ campaign.
Marco Silva’s side are 17th in the table after picking up 11 points in as many games, while the hosts are 19th with eight points.
The Everton boss is under a lot of pressure at Goodison Park, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas reckons a loss today could be the last straw.
“It is not a game marked with goals. Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond will carry a threat, but this could be Marco Silva’s last game in charge if he loses – I think David Moyes would be a target if it goes badly for Everton,” Nicholas said.
“These teams should score goals with the vulnerable opposing defences but it will be a narrow win.”
Everton majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri has invested heavily in the transfer market over the last two summers, and it is safe to say the Iranian isn’t pleased with how things have panned out since.
Should Silva be shown the exit door, it remains to be seen if Moyes could be brought back to Goodison Park, but they won’t be short of options given the club’s reputation and current crop of talents.
Southampton aren’t going to be an easy side to come up against given their predicaments, and a tough clash can be expected between the two.