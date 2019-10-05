Charlie Nicholas predicts the outcome of Newcastle vs Manchester United

Newcastle United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Leicester City in their last Premier League game.
The Magpies are winless in their last five games in all competitions that include back to back Premier League defeats. In fact, they have managed only one win in their seven Premier League games so far.
The situation is hardly ideal. They will now face Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday at St James’ Park.
Ahead of the match, Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted a 2-1 victory for the Magpies.
Manchester United are going through a rough patch at the moment, having not won in their last four games in all competitions.
Nicholas says that Newcastle can surprise everyone, and expects them to pick up all three points against the Red Devils at home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it will take time for his side to turn things around, but the Red Devils must be looking to get back to winning ways at the earliest.
Nicholas said to Sky Sports: “Steve Bruce goes up against his old team – it is an intriguing one. The last time Newcastle were at home, they were dreadful. You have to give the fans something at home, they are an amazing bunch of supporters. Manchester United are sitting in 10th with two wins in seven, scrambling for points at home.
“There is a lot of demands in place but Solskjaer has his plan for the youth and the club. His vision will take time. One week, Newcastle will surprise everybody, and this may be this week. If they hit them and are aggressive, they can shock Manchester United.”