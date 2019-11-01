Charlie Nicholas predicts Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton will face Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on Sunday at Goodison Park.
The Toffees find themselves 16th in the Premier League and are struggling badly under Marco Silva.
Marco Silva’s side have managed only one win in their last six Premier League games and lost the other five.
They are up against Tottenham Hotspur who are equally struggling under Mauricio Pochettino this season.
Spurs are without a win in the Premier League in their last three games, and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last week.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas feels that Spurs are lacking balance in their side. He adds that there is too much confusion in the side, and has criticised Christian Eriksen heavily.
“This is the game. There is no doubt that Marco Silva is under the most extreme pressure and the only reason he is hanging on is because of his home record. Mauricio Pochettino can take another hit as they are in the Champions League,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
“They did not play too badly at Liverpool, but the Tottenham issues are in defence and going forward. Does he have the right balance? Does Dele Alli deserve to be in the team? Why is Lucas Moura not playing? Christian Eriksen is a passenger at the moment, so he doesn’t belong in the team. There is too much confusion at Tottenham. The manager is not the problem but there is something within.”
Future
Eriksen, who is on £75k-per-week wages at Spurs, has only a few months left on his contract and his performance has been really below par.
He is looking lethargic as if his mind and heart is somewhere else. Nicholas is probably right that he doesn’t belong in the team at the moment, and the club should look to sell him in January.