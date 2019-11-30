Charlie Nicholas predicts Eric Dier to benefit from Mourinho’s arrival

Popular pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted that Eric Dier will benefit the most from Jose Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham.
Under Mauricio Pochettino, Dier had lost his starting berth. However, he has been involved under Mourinho so far.
As per the Sky Sports pundit, Mourinho prefers players like Dier and he will continue to pick the England international going forward.
He said (via HITC): “Who will benefit from Jose Mourinho coming in? The first guy who came to my mind was Eric Dier. He sits and protects and you can play him at centre-back if you have to as well. He took him off against Olympiacos but he initially played him and will continue to do so.”
The Spurs ace can play as a defensive midfielder, a centre back and a right back. He could prove to be a very valuable squad option for Mourinho this season.
The midfielder can be erratic at times but once he learns how to channel his aggression properly, he could be an asset for the Londoners. He will have to work on his positioning as well.
To sum it up, Nicholas’s prediction might not be far off. Mourinho has used players like that to a great effect throughout his managerial career and Dier might benefit from that.
The likes of Fellaini, Essien have played similar roles for the Portuguese over the years.