Charlie Nicholas predicts Celtic and Rangers Europa League games

Glasgow Rangers will face Rapid Vienna away from Ibrox on Thursday night in the Europa League clash. Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will take on RB Salzburg at Parkhead.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted on Sky Sports that the Gers will only secure a draw against Vienna on Thursday.
It’s a must win game for Rangers. The Gers find themselves third in the Group G table, behind Villarreal and Rapid Vienna, both tied at seven points. A victory tonight will seal their qualification to the knock-out rounds.
Nicholas says that Steven Gerrard, the Rangers boss, has done extremely well to take the club to this stage, but he feels a draw is the more likely outcome.
“It could be goodnight Vienna for Rangers. They’re capable of going there and winning the game but I think it’s just a game too far for them,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
“Steven Gerrard has done amazingly well to even get them into this position but I think a draw is the best they can get and that’ll mean them going out.”
Celtic find themselves second in the Group B table. RB Salzburg are top of the group with 15 points. Celtic need just a draw tonight to progress to the next round.
Nicholas expects a tough match for the Bhoys, but he is confident that his former side will get a goal and progress through to the next round.
“This is not an easy game and Celtic aren’t great at retaining the ball in Europe. I expect it to be a nervy night but I think Celtic will get a goal and that’ll be enough to get them through,” Nicholas added.