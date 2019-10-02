Charlie Nicholas predicts Celtic and Rangers Europa League games

Glasgow Rangers will face Young Boys in their next Europa League clash away from Ibrox, while Scottish Premiership Champions Celtic will face Cluj at Celtic Park on Thursday.
The Gers have done well so far in European games this season under Steven Gerrard, and they will be approaching the game with loads of confidence.
Rangers won 1-0 against Feyenoord in their last Europa League game, and they will be looking to get a positive result on Thursday as well. Furthermore, the Gers are in fine form at the moment, having picked up five consecutive wins in all competitions since their 2-0 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas predicts a 1-1 draw for Rangers. It would be a very good result for them, although Gerrard will be aiming for all three points. He said to Sky Sports:
“Young Boys have always been a team that can take a scalp or two. Rangers have responded well to their tame performance against Celtic a few weeks back. It was a statement of intent at the weekend as they hammered Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Steven Gerrard’s players are taking his points on board.
“He wants to play with speed, aggression – how he played. Rangers are not a bad side but they will only be getting 45-50 per cent of the ball as opposed to the 70 per cent they get in Scotland. Rangers are in a good place and this result would mean an amazing start for them in the competition.”
Celtic drew 1-1 against Rennes away from home, and they face a tough competition against CFR Cluj who knocked them out of Champions League.
Cluj won 2-1 against Lazio, who are one of the favourites to win the Europa League this season, in their last game. They are more than capable of winning against the Bhoys. However, Celtic are a strong side at home, and Nicholas says they will pick up a 2-1 win on Thursday.
“Everyone in Glasgow is talking about revenge as Cluj put Celtic out of the Champions League. They made it out to be a fluke, but you cannot lose 4-3 and say it is lucky. Cluj are a very clever side – they took on Lazio, who are one of the favourites for the Europa League, and reminded everyone of who they are with a smashing 2-1 win.
“Celtic gained a very good point at Rennes and could have come away with more. The crowd at Celtic Park gives the players another five to 10 per cent and that’s what will be the case here. It will not be a rollover, it will be tight but think Celtic will just edge it – it could be late on when the goals come.”