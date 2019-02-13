Charlie Nicholas picks Ruben Neves in his POTY shortlist

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted Wolves’ Ruben Neves to be the surprise package in this season’s race for the Player of the year award.
Nicholas has also predicted the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling to cement their place in the running for the accolade.
He said: “I have really liked Ruben Neves in particular for Wolves. Neves merits a conversation the way Wolves have played and he has been fabulous. I am going to put Neves in there as a surprise package, and I have really enjoyed watching him this season, so he makes the list of three.”
The Portuguese midfielder has been in fine form for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side all season.
Neves has made the step up to the Premier League look effortless and there is no doubt that he has been one of the best central midfielders in the league so far.
It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and guide Wolves to a top seven finish.
The Molineux outfit have been playing some quality football and their mentality has been exceptional as well.
Players like Ruben Neves have been instrumental to Wolves’ rise and his nomination for the Player of the year award would hardly be a surprise.