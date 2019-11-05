Charlie Nicholas makes Celtic vs Rangers Betfred Cup prediction

Glasgow Rangers have reached the final of the Scottish League Cup where the Ibrox club will face arch-rivals Celtic at Hampden next month.
Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Charlie Nicholas believes the Bhoys will win their 10th straight trophy.
Rangers will have the chance to lift their first silverware since 2011. Nicholas suggests that he doesn’t feel there is much difference between the two sides, but reckons Neil Lennon’s men will edge their rivals.
“There doesn’t seem to be much between either side and they are both in good form,” wrote Nicholas in his column for the Daily Star.
“We just have to wait and see what the next few weeks bring, in terms of injuries, form and their European involvement.
“If I was to have to make a call on it right now I would go Celtic.
“I would only edge towards them because I think they have more strength in depth.”
Celtic have won the domestic treble in their previous three seasons, and are well equipped to win their 10th trophy on the trot.
Rangers have come a long way under Steven Gerrard, and they should be looking to stop Celtic’s dominance.
Both the clubs are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title and are tied on same points at the top of the table. Therefore, the final looks likely to be an evenly-matched contest.
Celtic have depth and quality in their squad but the final is just a one-off game. Having said that, Celtic, being a serial winner in recent years, have the winning mentality and confidence in them, something that gives them an advantage over Rangers.