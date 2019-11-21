Charlie Nicholas is convinced Everton manager Marco Silva is feeling the pressure

Everton host Norwich City when Premier League action resumes on Saturday, and the Toffees will be more than eager to secure all three points and grab their fifth win of the campaign.
While the visitors are without a victory in their last seven league games, drawing just once, the Goodison Park outfit can’t afford to belittle them, and anything apart from victory could pile pressure on manager Marco Silva.
The win against Southampton prior to the international break was his side’s second in eight league games, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes the Portuguese can’t deny feeling the pressure given the poor run.
“It has not been good to watch and Marco Silva has chopped and changed team a lot,” he said in his prediction column.
“His breakdown of the last away game suggested he doesn’t seem to feel pressure at all – what a load of rubbish!
“I’ll tell you the reason why you feel pressure Mr Silva, in the last few games you have changed the team on a regular basis, sometimes four of five players, which tells you that you do not know your best starting team.”
Silva has been forced to experiment with his lineups of recent due to injuries and uninspiring performances from some of his trusted players, and that might continue against Norwich and going forward.
Everton headed into the season with their eyes on a top-seven finish, but are currently in 15th place and six points above the relegation zone.
They are just three points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United, though, and a win on Saturday will see them move significantly up the table.