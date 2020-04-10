Charlie Nicholas hails Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his take on the Grealish vs Maddison debate.
The two attacking midfielders have been compared a lot this season and Nicholas believes that the Aston Villa star has done better.
Grealish has been outstanding for Villa this season and he has carried them all by himself more often than not.
Nicholas adds that Aston Villa’s team are a mess right now and Grealish has managed to shine despite all adversities.
On the other hand, Leicester City have had a good season and they have a talented group of players to support Maddison.
There is no doubt that both players are excellent in their own right and they have what it takes to become Premier League stars in future.
However, it is evident that Grealish has been the better player this season.
Nicholas has picked Grealish ahead of Maddison for his team of the season and it makes a lot of sense.
Not only has Grealish been more important to his team, but his style of play is also commendable as well.
The Aston Villa star takes responsibility and he has driven his side forward time and again by picking up the ball in the middle of the pitch and creating chances for his teammates.
The Sky Sports pundit adds that Grealish has been more mature with the ball.
“Jack Grealish has had a first-class season, and he has actually been better than James Maddison I feel,” Nicholas told. “There have been a lot of comparisons between the two. He has been carrying the Aston Villa attack for a while.
“There is an abundance of talent, but Grealish has stood up to it. He wanted the ball and has shown maturity that I have never seen before. He is a lovely footballer and has tried to offer so much more than that for Villa.
“As much as Villa are a mess, Grealish is an eye-catching player, so he definitely makes the team.”