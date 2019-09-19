Charlie Nicholas doesn’t think Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is happy

Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City on Saturday, and will look to secure their third victory of the new Premier League season.
Spurs have won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five games, and the clash against the Foxes presents them with a huge test.
Having drawn 2-2 against Olympiacos in their Champions League opener, Tottenham will look to bounce back come weekend.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino could be faced with a selection dilemma with the majority of his key players fully fit.
English left-back Danny Rose was left out of Wednesday’s squad, with Ben Davies getting the nod ahead of him.
While the 29-year-old has featured in all of Spurs’ five league games thus far, he could be unused for the clash against Leicester, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes he isn’t happy.
“Tottenham, we were told, have calmed down after the Crystal Palace game. Christian Eriksen stays put and they have their private chat, but I don’t think that is the case,” he told Sky Sports.
“I don’t think Danny Rose is happy – how long will it be until he comes out and says he is not happy?
“Will Eriksen stay in the team now that Dele Alli is back? Does Heung-Min Son edge out Lucas Moura? There are so many questions.”
Tottenham transfer-listed Rose during the summer transfer window, leaving him at home while they went on their pre-season tour.
However, the Englishman couldn’t secure a move, and has since remained a key player under Pochettino.
Spurs brought in Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on transfer deadline day, and the teenager is expected to replace the veteran and become the club’s left-back in the long-term.
With two years left on his contract, Rose isn’t expected to sign an extension, and will definitely leave once suitors meet his asking price in the coming transfer windows.