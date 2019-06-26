Charlie Nicholas comments on Kieran Tierney transfer rumours

Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Charlie Nicholas has suggested that the Bhoys could be tempted to sell left-back Kieran Tierney if they get anything around £20m.
Arsenal and Everton have shown interest in signing the highly-rated Celtic left-back who has won four Scottish Premiership titles with the Bhoys.
Tierney is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership and the 22-year-old has the potential to become a world class player in the future.
Nicholas, a life-long Celtic fan, has hailed Tierney as a ‘fabulous’ defender but added that he needs to work on his defensive skills.
Arsenal have had an offer of £15million rejected by Celtic already, and the Gunners are planning to make a second bid for the Scotland international.
Nicholas claims that he has heard from sources that the 22-year-old would be keen on a move to the Premier League.
Tierney is a product of Celtic academy and he has remained tight-lipped on his situation.
Celtic would love to keep him at the club but Nicholas feels that the Hoops would do business if they get anything around £20m.
“The stories I’m hearing here in Glasgow is that he might be keen to move on to the bigger league, if that’s really what it’s about, the bigger league,” he told the Transfer Talk podcast (h/t The Express).
“Would that make him a better player? Probably.
“There is a question mark about his defensive frailties but then again he would be an improvement for Arsenal, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”
“Kieran Tierney is a fabulous footballer,” he added. But he’s got a lot to learn defensively and that’s the issue in value. So I think if Celtic got £20m they would take it.”