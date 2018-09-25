Charlie Nicholas comments on Celtic’s poor form

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas believes that Celtic are missing their fear factor right now.
As quoted in the Daily Express’s print edition (via BBC media watch), Nicholas revealed that teams do not fear Celtic anymore and that some of the first team players do not deserve to start.
Celtic have started the season poorly and they will need to improve a lot if they want to defend their title and win some trophies this year.
Rodgers has lost players like Dembele this summer and some starters have regressed. As a result of that, Celtic are no longer the side that terrorized the Scottish league.
Nicholas’ worrying observation is hardly surprising. Most Celtic fans would agree that their side is playing at a mediocre level.
The Champions League exit also confirms Celtic’s decline this season.
It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can turn it around soon. The players need to step up and improve on their current performances or it could turn out to be a very disappointing season for the Scottish champions.