Charlie Nicholas comments on Celtic and Rangers transfer dealings

Glasgow Rangers have been very active in the summer transfer window so far. The Ibrox club have already signed five new players ahead of the new season, and Steven Gerrard is keen to add more new faces.
The Gers have already secured the signings of Matt Edmundson, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart. They are close to confirming the signing of Joe Aribo, while the club are also interested in signing Ryan Kent from Liverpool.
Popular football pundit Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Rangers have improved under Steven Gerrard, but Celtic still have the better squad.
The former Celtic player has suggested that the Scottish champions need as many as six new players this summer to bolster their squad.
He adds that Celtic need to bolster their defence and the Hoops should look to sign at least two centre-backs. Furthermore, the club should look to bring in one goalkeeper and a good striker.
However, Nicholas is worried about the calibre of players Celtic have been linked with this summer.
“Celtic need six players in my opinion,” Nicholas told the Transfer Talk podcast (h/t The Express).
“Rangers have signed another six, seven players. As it still stands I still think Celtic have got a stronger squad potential because of the financial muscle they have.
“And yet this season they want to go and look at right-backs who are £2m, centre-backs, who they require, are all being suggested at around £2m. It seems to be the £2m-£3m barrier.
“Rangers are improving in my opinion, they have improved.
“I was worried last year but I am a Celtic fan who does worry a little bit more than some others. You want to keep it going and I ask and demand maybe too much of them sometimes.
“I don’t really know what Celtic’s ambition in the market is. If I’m being honest I think Celtic need two centre-backs, I think they probably need a goalkeeper, [Asmir] Begovic has been mentioned, and I also think probably another forward.”