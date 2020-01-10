Charlie Adam urges Tottenham to sign Danny Ings

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until late April with an injury.
The England international is the club’s main goalscorer and it will be interesting to see how Mourinho copes with his absence.
Spurs should look to dip into the January market and sign a quality replacement.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Adam reckons the Londoners should move for Southampton’s Danny Ings.
The former Liverpool player is in red hot form right now and he could be a superb alternative to Kane in his opinion.
Adam said to Sky Sports: “I think he is the one that at the moment, in current form, is good enough to play the role for Tottenham.”
Ings has done well to get past his injury issues and get back to his best this season. It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for him anytime soon.
Southampton paid £18 million, plus a possible further £2 million based on appearances for the forward and it is highly unlikely that they will sanction a sale midway through the season.
Ings is their best player and he could be the difference between them going down and staying up.
The Englishman has scored 15 goals already this season.
In theory, he could be a good addition for Spurs but the player might not be keen on the idea. When Kane returns, he will be the first choice starter again and Ings won’t be keen on a part time role.
He left Liverpool to play regularly and Spurs won’t be able to give him that assurance in the long term.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace Kane for the next few months.
Charlie Adam believes Danny Ings fits the profile of the kind of striker which can fill-in for the injured Harry Kane:
“I think he is the one that at the moment, in current form, is good enough to play the role for Tottenham.”
[@SkySportsPL]#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/K7YO2Oh4Qk
— Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 9, 2020