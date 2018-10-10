Charlie Adam urges Aston Villa to look at Moyes or Allardyce

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has urged Aston Villa to appoint a quick fix replacement for Steve Bruce.
The Championship giants have been linked with inexperienced managers like Dean Smith, John Terry and Thierry Henry so far but Adam feels that experienced managers like David Moyes and Sam Allardyce would be ideal.
There is no doubt that both managers would bring in a wealth of experience with them but Aston Villa are in desperate need of a style and fresh ideas.
The likes of Moyes and Allardyce might get them performing in the short term but in the long run, they will only hamper the development of the club.
Both managers are reactionary in their approach and Aston Villa fans won’t be looking forward to that kind of football anymore.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the end but Aston Villa should look to bring in a young manager with new ideas, someone who will play free-flowing attacking football.
The likes of Abraham, McGinn, El Ghazi and Grealish will benefit from working with a progressive manager and they will improve as players.