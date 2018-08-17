Charlie Adam reacts to Rangers result on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers eased past Maribor 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa League qualifier on Thursday with Allan McGregor producing a virtuoso performance for the Ibrox club.
The Gers won 3-1 in the first leg at Ibrox and did well to manage a 0-0 draw against Maribor. They will now join Celtic in the competition’s play-off round, and need to beat Russian side FC Ufa to reach the Europa League group stage.
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate his former team for their brilliant result under Steven Gerrard.
Another top performance from @RangersFC in Europe 👏
Rangers did well for most of the game with McGregor producing a stellar performance on the night. The 36-year-old saved Marcos Tavares’ stoppage-time penalty in the closing minutes of the game to make sure Rangers keep yet another clean sheet.
Adam was one of the players Rangers reportedly considered signing in the summer. The Scotland international is vastly experienced, and according to the Daily Telegraph, Gerrard initially considered bringing him to Ibrox, but later changed his plans.
Rangers cooled their interest in the Stoke City midfielder following the arrivals of Scott Arfield, Lassana Coulibaly and Ovie Ejaria at the Ibrox club.