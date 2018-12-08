Charlie Adam reacts to Mohamed Salah’s performance on Twitter after Liverpool win vs Bournemouth

Liverpool won their fifth straight Premier League game after beating AFC Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah scored his first hat-trick since March as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced an emphatic performance against the Cherries.
With this victory, Liverpool are now one point clear of Manchester City, but the reigning champions will return to the top if they avoid defeat against Chelsea later on Saturday.
The Reds have been very impressive this season, having picked up 45 points from the last 51 on offer, and are unbeaten in 17 league games in a run stretching back to last season.
After the match, Stoke City midfielder and former Liverpool player Charlie Adam took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Just take it easy SALAH 😂😂😂👏👏👏
— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) December 8, 2018
Salah broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when he scored from an offside position after Roberto Firmino hit a 30-yard shot that keeper Asmir Begovic pushed out in the direction of the Egypt forward.
His second goal was sheer class – composed finish after driving at the Bournemouth defence. An own goal from Steve Cook made it 3-0 for the Reds.
The 26-year-old completed his hat-trick after rounding Begovic, and poking the ball past Nathan Ake on the line in the 77th minute.
Liverpool enjoyed 60% of possession, and attempted 10 shots during the game.