Charlie Adam fancies Rangers move

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed that he is open to joining Rangers in January.
The 33-year-old is no longer a key player for the Potters and he will need to leave the club in order to play regularly.
Adam has been linked with Rangers before and the midfielder claims that Rangers are heading in the right direction under the management of Steven Gerrard and he would be interested in playing for them.
He said: “At the moment I am still contracted to Stoke but I want to play and hopefully there are opportunities during the window to play somewhere. The Rangers thing is something that it would interest me. Absolutely. I have been back more times this season than in the last four or five years. I can see it is going in the right direction. Steven has obviously put his authority on the club. The players are playing well, playing with an unbelievable amount of confidence. The manager has got it on a playing field where it is competitive and what a hell of a result against Celtic in the last game. The tails are up, they have momentum but they know it is going to be a big challenge from now until the end of the season. But at the moment there is nothing to it. We are talking up something that is not there but everyone knows I started my career at Rangers, I played in front of 50,000 with the pressure. It is something I’d relish and enjoy. I want to play. I have played three games for Stoke so it has been frustrating so whoever it may be, I am ready to go and want to contribute.”
It seems that the former Blackpool man is frustrated with the lack of game time in the Championship.
It will be interesting to see whether Rangers make a move for him.
Steven Gerrard’s side could certainly use some depth in the midfield and they have been linked with Southampton’s Steven Davis as well.
Adam could prove to be a decent short-term addition for the Ibrox giants. His set pieces and passing from the deep will add another dimension to Rangers’ play.