Charlie Adam comments on Rangers January target Steven Davis

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly close to bringing former midfielder Steven Davis to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
The Scottish Sun reported yesterday that that the Northern Ireland midfielder has agreed an initial 18-month contract. He could undergo a medical shortly before heading to the Gers training camp.
The midfielder, who turned 34 on New Year’s Day, has reportedly agreed to return for a second spell at Ibrox.
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has insisted that Davis will be a brilliant signing for the Gers.
The former Rangers midfielder believes that the signing will have a huge impact on Steven Gerrard’s side.
Rangers are fighting tooth and nail with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, and Adam is adamant that the signing will be a ‘good piece of business’.
“It absolutely makes sense to me. Davo is still a top player, he knows the club and has the experience,” said Adam, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“You need to get him on the ball to be effective, but for Rangers it’s a good piece of business if they get it done. It’s not about the money for him. He’s obviously been told about the project at Rangers and wants to be part of it.
“They’re within touching distance of success and he’ll feel his quality can add to that and help take them to the next step. Steven will be wanting to play and show everybody that he is still a good player, but I have no doubt he is.”
The Scottish Sun reports that Davis will sign an 18-month, £12,000-a-week deal, within the next 24 hours.
Davis may have lost his place in the Southampton set up, but he is still a very good player. He would add creativity in the middle of the park, and can play in the number 10 position.