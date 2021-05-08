Championship Table 2020/21, Relegation & Play-offs

Derby County narrowly avoided relegation on a dramatic final day in the Championship.

The Rams twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park to escape the drop at the expense of their opponents.





Martyn Waghorn (2) and Patrick Roberts were on target for Derby, while Sam Hutchinson, Callum Paterson and Julian Borner replied for the visitors.

Rotherham United were on course to survive after Lewis Wing put them ahead at Cardiff City, but Marlon Pack’s late strike sent them tumbling back into League One after just one season.

Wycombe Wanderers also made an immediate return to the third tier despite recording a 3-0 victory at Middlesbrough – Fred Onyedinma, Garath McCleary and Jason McCarthy got the goals.

At the other end of the table, the line-up for the play-offs is confirmed, with Brentford facing Bournemouth while Swansea City meet Barnsley.

Brentford secured a comfortable 3-1 victory at Bristol City with Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canos getting the goals.

Swansea were beaten 2-0 at Watford, Barnsley drew 2-2 with Norwich City and Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers finished the season with an emphatic 5-2 win over Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

West Ham United target Adam Armstrong bagged his second successive hat-trick, while Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott were also on target for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Coventry City, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers all recorded final day victories, while Reading drew with Huddersfield Town.

Championship Final Day Results

Barnsley 2-2 Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Birmingham City

Bournemouth 0-2 Stoke City

Bristol City 1-3 Brentford

Cardiff City 1-1 Rotherham United

Coventry City 6-1 Millwall

Derby County 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Luton Town

Reading 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Watford 2-0 Swansea City

Championship Table

Championship Play-offs

Semi-Final First Leg

Barnsley vs Swansea City – May 17

Bournemouth vs Brentford – May 17

Semi-Final Second Leg

Brentford vs Bournemouth – May 22

Swansea City vs Barnsley – May 22

Final

The winners of the two semi-final ties will meet at Wembley Stadium on May 29.