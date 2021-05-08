Championship Table 2020/21, Relegation & Play-offs

Derby County narrowly avoided relegation on a dramatic final day in the Championship.
The Rams twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park to escape the drop at the expense of their opponents.
Martyn Waghorn (2) and Patrick Roberts were on target for Derby, while Sam Hutchinson, Callum Paterson and Julian Borner replied for the visitors.
Rotherham United were on course to survive after Lewis Wing put them ahead at Cardiff City, but Marlon Pack’s late strike sent them tumbling back into League One after just one season.
Wycombe Wanderers also made an immediate return to the third tier despite recording a 3-0 victory at Middlesbrough – Fred Onyedinma, Garath McCleary and Jason McCarthy got the goals.
At the other end of the table, the line-up for the play-offs is confirmed, with Brentford facing Bournemouth while Swansea City meet Barnsley.
Brentford secured a comfortable 3-1 victory at Bristol City with Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canos getting the goals.
Swansea were beaten 2-0 at Watford, Barnsley drew 2-2 with Norwich City and Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City.
Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers finished the season with an emphatic 5-2 win over Birmingham City at Ewood Park.
West Ham United target Adam Armstrong bagged his second successive hat-trick, while Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott were also on target for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Coventry City, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers all recorded final day victories, while Reading drew with Huddersfield Town.
Championship Final Day Results
Barnsley 2-2 Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Birmingham City
Bournemouth 0-2 Stoke City
Bristol City 1-3 Brentford
Cardiff City 1-1 Rotherham United
Coventry City 6-1 Millwall
Derby County 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Luton Town
Reading 2-2 Huddersfield Town
Watford 2-0 Swansea City
Championship Table
Championship Play-offs
Semi-Final First Leg
Barnsley vs Swansea City – May 17
Bournemouth vs Brentford – May 17
Semi-Final Second Leg
Brentford vs Bournemouth – May 22
Swansea City vs Barnsley – May 22
Final
The winners of the two semi-final ties will meet at Wembley Stadium on May 29.