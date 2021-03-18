Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Dates, Fixtures & Teams

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals takes place in Switzerland on Friday.

Three Premier League clubs are eagerly awaiting their fate after safely progressing to the last eight.





Manchester City are favourites to lift the trophy after cruising past Borussia Monchengladbach in the previous round.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also through, and all three clubs will be eager to secure a favourable draw.

However, as befits Europe’s top club competition, the line-up for the last eight is strong.

Porto are viewed as the outsiders but should not be underestimated after defeating Juventus in the round of 16.

The dream draw for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would undoubtedly be a tie against former club Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich are the team everyone will want to avoid given their performances in Europe this season.

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

The line-up for the quarter-finals is as follows:

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

There are no seedings or country protection at this stage of the competition, so teams from the same leagues could face each other.

The ties will be numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the ‘home team’ in the final for administrative reasons.

What are the Key Champions League Dates?

Quarter-finals

First legs: April 6/7.

Second legs: April 13/14.

Semi-finals

First legs: April 27/28.

Second legs: May 4/5.

Final

May 29 – Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.