Champions League: Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-3) vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel took charge as the manager in January and are unbeaten in 12 matches.





They go into tomorrow’s clash with the away-goal advantage after the 1-0 win in Romania. Olivier Giroud scored the winner with a superb overhead kick.

The goal was initially deemed offside, but after a long VAR review, it was adjudged that Atletico defender Mario Hermoso played the ball into Giroud’s path.

Formation: 3-4-3

Predicted Line-up:

Edouard Mendy kept his 14th clean sheet of the league campaign last weekend as the Blues drew 0-0 at Leeds United.

He had to work hard for the shut-out after he produced two excellent saves. He is expected to continue in goal.

Tuchel went with a four-man backline at Elland Road, but he is likely to revert to his preferred 3-4-3 formation for this game.

In this case, the regulars in Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could make up the back three.

Thiago Silva is on the sidelines after sustaining a fresh hamstring injury in the lead-up to the Leeds game.

At right wing-back, Reece James is likely to get the nod as he is good going forward and is defensively solid on most occasions.

Marcos Alonso may feature ahead of Ben Chilwell on the opposite side as he is comfortable operating in the left wing-back role.

Jorginho is suspended, and that should see Mateo Kovacic accompany N’Golo Kante in the heart of the midfield.

Mason Mount is another absentee due to suspension. Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic did not make much of an impression at Leeds and may drop to the bench.

Tuchel may go with more width and pace against Atletico, and there could be starts for Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Olivier Giroud is likely to start in attack. The Frenchman has been an unused substitute in the last three games and will be eager to impress.

He has been in stunning form in Europe this term with six goals from five outings, and he will seek to impose himself with his physical presence.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner.

