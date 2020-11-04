Champions League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Chelsea vs Rennes

Chelsea resume Champions League action tonight and will host Ligue 1 side Rennes in their third game of Group E.

Frank Lampard’s side kicked off their European campaign with a goalless draw with Sevilla two weeks ago before strolling to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Krasnodar in Russia last week.





Rennes are without a win in their first-ever Champions League campaign, drawing with Krasnodar in their opener before suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sevilla last week.

They have been impressive in the French top-flight, though, winning five games and drawing thrice in nine games in 2020-21.

Their only loss so far has come at the hands of Angers and they will fancy their chances of leaving Stamford Bridge with a result tonight.

Chelsea secured a 3-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday and will look to make it five consecutive clean sheets against Rennes whilst picking up all three points.

TEAMS NEWS

Chelsea will be without attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic who sustained a hamstring injury while warming up ahead of weekend’s clash.

However, he should be fit again for Sheffield United’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday having returned to training after scans confirmed it’s only a minor injury.

Kai Havertz missed training on Tuesday for an unspecified reason, and it remains unseen if he will feature tonight.

Marcos Alonso is available for selection once again having served his Champions League suspension.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could make today’s matchday squad after a shoulder issue, and Billy Gilmour is finally back in training and building up his fitness after more than three months out due to knee surgery.

Rennes will be without Eduardo Camavinga and Daniele Rugani because of injuries, but Steven N’Zonzi is available having served his suspension.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Chelsea XI

4-2-3-1

Mendy

Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell

Jorginho, Kante

Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

Werner

Predicted Rennes XI

4-3-3

Gomis

Traore, Silva, Aguerd, Dalbert

Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Martin

Doku, Guirassy, Terrier