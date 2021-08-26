Champions League group stage draw for 2021/22 revealed

The groups for the Champions League 2021/22 have been drawn.

Chelsea are looking to defend their title, having defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final last March. Those two are joined by fellow English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to win the competition for the first time, with the acquisition of Lionel Messi seen as the final piece of their jigsaw.

Man City are also yet to win the trophy, while Juventus have gone a quarter of a century since their last European triumph.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Liraspol are the first-ever Moldovan club to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

There are several exciting fixtures to come out of the draw. The headline tie of the group stage will likely be Man City vs PSG in Group A, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to clash again in Group E.

There is also a repeat of last season’s Europa League final, as Villarreal and Man Utd meet in Group F.

The first group stage games will be played on September 14, and the final will be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia on May 28, 2022.

Full Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Liraspol.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys.

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg.

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.