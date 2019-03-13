Champions League Live Blog: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool

Liverpool visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday eager to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The two sides battled to a goalless draw in the first leg, leaving Bayern as favourites to make it through to the last eight.
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita missed Tuesday morning’s training session and has remained on Merseyside due to a minor injury.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also miss the game, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Dejan Lovren should all be in contention.
Bayern will be without suspended duo Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, while Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso are out injured.
Kingsley Coman is also a fitness doubt, meaning Franck Ribery should start in attack.
The German side failed to have a single shot on target in the first meeting, but they can be expected to pile on the pressure this evening.
Bayern have only failed to score once in their last 26 home games in this competition, while the Reds have lost their last four away matches.
Liverpool’s only goal in their three away Champions League games this season was a James Milner penalty against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Reds will be hoping for improved performances from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, with the trio finding the back of the net just once from their last 33 shots in the Champions League.
Follow our live blog this evening for updates throughout the match.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Bayern: Neuer, Rafinha, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Javi Martinez, Thiago, Gnabry, James, Ribery, Lewandowski.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in his last 22 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena. Bet on the striker with BetUK to open the scoring at 13/5.
The two sides’ only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League came in the 1980/81 semi-finals when Liverpool progressed on away goals, 1-1 on aggregate. A repeat of that scoreline is priced at 4/1.
Bayern are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive season. Back them to progress at odds of 20/21 with BetUK.