Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16: UCL Results & Highlights

The Champions League has reached the knockout stage and the round of 16 features some exciting UCL fixtures.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Champions League highlights as the first-leg games are played.
The action is underway, with RB Leipzig facing Liverpool in Budapest – Jordan Henderson will once again play in defence for the Reds.
⚫️ Tonight's team to face @RBLeipzig_EN 👊#UCL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2021
Barcelona have picked an attacking line-up for their game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Nou Camp.
Barca XI: Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio, F De Jong, Pedri, O Dembele, Griezmann, Messi
PSG XI: Navas, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Florenzi Gueye, Paredes, Veratti, Kean, Icardi, Mbappe
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 16, 2021
In-form Sevilla will fancy their chances of success on Wednesday as they meet Borussia Dortmund, while Juventus look a good bet to win at Porto.
The highlight of next week’s line-up is undoubtedly the game between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea on February 23.
Atletico have been going extremely well in La Liga, but Chelsea are much-improved under new manager Thomas Tuchel.
Reigning champions Bayern Munich are also in action next Tuesday as they travel to face Lazio.
Atalanta versus Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach versus Manchester City completes the first-leg line-up the following day.
Champions League Round of 16 Results
Tuesday, February 16
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, February 17
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Porto vs Juventus
Tuesday, February 23
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Wednesday, February 24
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Champions League Highlights
Champions League News
