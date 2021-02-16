Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16: UCL Results & Highlights

The Champions League has reached the knockout stage and the round of 16 features some exciting UCL fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Champions League highlights as the first-leg games are played.





The action is underway, with RB Leipzig facing Liverpool in Budapest – Jordan Henderson will once again play in defence for the Reds.

Barcelona have picked an attacking line-up for their game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Nou Camp.

Barca XI: Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio, F De Jong, Pedri, O Dembele, Griezmann, Messi PSG XI: Navas, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Florenzi Gueye, Paredes, Veratti, Kean, Icardi, Mbappe — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 16, 2021

In-form Sevilla will fancy their chances of success on Wednesday as they meet Borussia Dortmund, while Juventus look a good bet to win at Porto.

The highlight of next week’s line-up is undoubtedly the game between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea on February 23.

Atletico have been going extremely well in La Liga, but Chelsea are much-improved under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich are also in action next Tuesday as they travel to face Lazio.

Atalanta versus Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach versus Manchester City completes the first-leg line-up the following day.

Champions League Round of 16 Results

Tuesday, February 16

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, February 17

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Juventus

Tuesday, February 23

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 24

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Champions League Highlights

Champions League News

