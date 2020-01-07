Cesc Fabregas says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas believes Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League.
The AS Monaco midfielder replied a fan on Twitter during a Q&A session when asked who the best player in the English top-flight is:
Mané for me https://t.co/ZUKpLgou34
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020
Mane has established himself as one of the best players in the world since arriving at Liverpool ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 74 goals in 151 games.
The 27-year-old won the Premier League Golden Boot last season after bagging 22 goals in 36 games.
The Reds star already has 11 league goals this term and recently placed fourth at the last Ballon d’Or.
Mane is favourite to win the CAF African Footballer of the Year tonight ahead of Riyad Mahrez and his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after leading Senegal to the AFCON finals and winning the Champions League with the Merseysiders, and he is slowly establishing himself as a Premier League legend.