Cesc Fabregas says Gabriel Martinelli is the current Arsenal player he wishes he could play with

20 April, 2020 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has named Gabriel Martinelli as the current Arsenal player he wishes he could play with.

The former Gunners skipper was asked the question during a Q & A session on Twitter, and he chose the Brazilian youngster as the one he would love to play with among the club’s current crop of players.

Being a creative midfielder, Fabregas loves a forward capable of constantly converting goalscoring chances, and the Arsenal youngster has proven how deadly he can be in front of goal this term.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals in 26 games across all competitions for the Gunners this term, surpassing everyone’s expectations in the process.

Despite already been a first-team player for Ituano FC prior to his arrival at The Emirates last summer, not many expected the teenager to establish himself as a member of the Arsenal first-team this quickly.

However, making the jump from Brazilian Football League’s fourth tier to the Premier League has been very easy for Martinelli, and he is an exciting potential with a bright future ahead of him.

It’s no wonder that Fabregas wishes to play alongside him, and there is no doubt that the Spaniard is a huge fan having been impressed with what he has seen thus far.

