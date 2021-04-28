Cesc Fabregas raves about Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante

Cesc Fabregas has showered heaps of praise on midfielder N’Golo Kante after Chelsea managed a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side got a crucial away goal through Christian Pulisic in the Spanish capital but Real Madrid pulled one back through Karim Benzema.





Former Chelsea player, Fabregas, who left the Blues in 2019 to join current club Monaco, was heavily impressed with the performance of Kante.

The dynamic French midfielder was adjudged Man of the match and caught the eye at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

N’golo has always been a big game player. Never doubt him. He plays for 2. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 27, 2021

Fabregas and Kante formed a formidable midfield partnership together at Stamford Bridge for two-and-a-half seasons, picking up Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League medals.

The former Arsenal midfielder has suggested that the stage has been nicely set up for a fascinating return leg contest at the Bridge.

A close game in Madrid means we’re set up nicely for next week’s 2nd leg at the Bridge! 🤩 Was that a fair result on the balance of play? Thanks for joining us @pablo_zabaleta 🙌🏼 #RMACHE @Heineken_SA #NeverAlone #HeinekenUCLLive — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 27, 2021

Despite failing to win the first-leg tie in Madrid, Chelsea still have a slight advantage after securing a crucial away goal to take back to west London for next week’s return fixture.

In fact, the Blues should have killed the competition in the Spanish capital, with Timo Werner firing a gilt-edged chance from close-range straight at Thibaut Courtois, while the likes of Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech also coming close to scoring.

